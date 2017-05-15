Harry Styles heading in number one direction with debut album

Harry Styles is on course to hit the top of the charts with his debut album this week.

The One Direction singer released his self-titled first solo record on Friday and, at the midway stage, he is currently flying high at number one.

Styles, 23, stands in good stead to succeed on the Official Albums Chart as he is currently 24,000 equivalent sales ahead of his closest competitor Ed Sheeran, who is in second place with his previous number one, Divide.

Last week's chart-toppers Kasabian have slipped down to seventh place with For Crying Out Loud.

Styles has so far been triumphant in his solo career as his debut single Sign Of The Times, the album's lead single, debuted at number one in April.

The rest of the top five is made up of Paramore with their newly-released album After Laughter going straight in at number three, Paul Weller's A Kind Revolution at number four and charts mainstay Rag'n'Bone Man still retaining his top five spot in fifth place after several weeks with Human.

Over on the Official Singles Chart, Styles's Sign Of The Times has climbed from 10th place to number three following the high-profile buzz around the launch of his album last week.

Album track Sweet Creature is the next highest on the singles chart at number 47.

But the top spot is still currently owned by Luis Fonsi's single with Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber, Despactio.

DJ Khaled's I'm The One, which also features Bieber, is at number two, Clean Bandit and Zara Larsson's Symphony is in fourth place and Shawn Mendes's There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back rounds off the top five.