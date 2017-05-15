Love Island winners say they are having baby just month after announcing split

Love Island winners Cara de la Hoyde and Nathan Massey have confirmed they are expecting a child together

The news comes a month after the reality stars announced the end of their relationship.

The couple met on the ITV2 dating show, filmed in a luxury villa in the sun, last summer.

Massey announced the split on Instagram in April, writing: "The worst feeling in the world is when you know that you both love each other, but still you can't be together!

"Me and Cara have split, we've had the summer of our lives together, but sadly come to a end, I wish her the best for the future."

Now de la Hoyde has said they are expecting a child, writing on Twitter: " So glad that I can finally announce to you all that I'm going to be a Mummy, thankyou for everyone's kind words and support."

Massey wrote: " Yes it's true..I'm going to be a Dad. Its an emotional time for me and I'm overwhelmed by all the support from both my family and friends."

The series, which sparked controversy and complaints to Ofcom when it broadcast scenes of a couple having sex shortly after the watershed, was a ratings hit and will return to ITV2 this summer.

The show was cleared by Ofcom and the new series will feature a new weekly live studio spin-off based in the UK

Presenter Caroline Flack will return as chief matchmaker and will give viewers the first chance to see reactions to all of the series developments and interviews with dumped islanders.

Popular voiceover artist Iain Stirling is also returning to Love Island to give his commentary on events.