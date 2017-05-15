The Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons marries partner Todd Spiewak

The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons has married his long-time partner Todd Spiewak.

The couple tied the knot at the Rainbow Room in New York on Saturday, a representative for Parsons confirmed to the Press Association.

The comedy star, who is one of the highest-paid actors on American television, and graphic designer Spiewak celebrated 14 years together last November.

Parsons posted a photograph on Instagram of the couple walking down the aisle dressed in tuxedos and holding hands with the caption: " 5.13.17 Rainbow Room, NYC" and a heart emoji.

The actor, who recently starred in Oscar-nominated film Hidden Figures, came out in May 2012 after a profile in the New York Times described him as "gay and in a 10-year relationship".

His Big Bang Theory co-star Mayim Bialik, who plays his on-screen love interest Amy Farrah Fowler, shared Parsons' photo, writing: " What a wedding. Not a cell phone in sight.

"Everyone was so present which sounds pretentious but it was truly powerful for us all to just want to be there fully.

"Todd and @therealjimparsons, you are so loved. Also: hands down, prettiest chupah ever. Seriously. #chupahlove #yourlove".