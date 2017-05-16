Ageism in Hollywood won't hold me back, declares Kim Cattrall

Kim Cattrall has said she refuses to be held back by Hollywood's ageism and will not depend on the movie industry for work.

The former Sex And The City star spoke to Victoria Derbyshire as a guest on her BBC Two programme, where she said she will not play roles traditionally offered to older women.

She said: " I'm not ready to play someone who is grotesque, either from being thought of as a very, very older woman at 60 - 61 this year - which I'm not, and I don't feel that way.

"That's why I don't depend on Hollywood for jobs anymore, that's why I became an executive producer."

Cattrall served as executive producer on TV comedy Sensitive Skin, a series about a middle-aged couple trying to revamp their lives, which she also starred in.

Asked about the pressure to look young, she said it does not affect her from a work point of view.

She said: "I don't feel that pressure.

"If I want to look a certain way then that's for my satisfaction, I don't do it because of my work, I do it because that makes me feel good."

Cattrall explained more about the ageist attitudes she has encountered with Hollywood castings.

She said: "It starts in a little bit of a whisper - 'Can she come in and have a meeting, we just want to see what she looks like, w e want to see her skin, we want to see where she's at'.

"And they really just want to see..."

Derbyshire asked: "How old you look?"

Cattrall said: "Exactly. It's a polite way of doing that."