Harry Styles happy to take a joke with James Corden on The Late Late Show

Harry Styles has kicked off his week's residency on James Corden's US chat show by proving he can take a joke about himself.

The One Direction star released his debut solo album last week and has just begun a week-long stint on The Late Late Show, giving him the chance to promote his new work.

But while Styles, 23, gets a US platform for his music, it comes with the condition of being game for any sketches, challenges or jokes that Corden, 38, throws his way.

Styles proved he was up to the task on Monday night by opening the show with a sketch in which he arrived at the TV studios for filming and was confronted by a strict security guard who refused to believe he was a pop superstar.

She said: "You're Harry Styles? And I'm Katy Perry. Where are the rest of One Direction then?"

Styles poked fun at his heart-throb image by gazing into the guard's eyes until she began giggling and blushing, waving him through the door - although Corden trying the same tactic later in the sketch had the opposite effect.

During the show, Styles also took a reference to his ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner in good spirits when fellow guest Aaron Taylor-Johnson began talking about the chickens he keeps at home with wife Sam Taylor-Johnson.

Taylor-Johnson revealed that the birds were all named after members of Jenner's reality TV family the Kardashians, and were called the Kardaschickens, and he began to list their names.

When he reached Kendall, Styles raised his eyebrows while taking a big swig from his mug to fend off further questions.

Taylor-Johnson said the chickens "lay every day", as Styles turned away pretending to be distracted by something at the back of the stage and Corden asked: "Do they lay every day, Harry?"

Fans loved Styles' first appearance of the week but were sad that he was appearing without his bandmates.

One tweeted: "What if during Harry's Carpool Karaoke James picks up the boys along the way and they all just sing to Harry's album."

Another viewer tweeted a screengrab of Styles autographing a photo board of guests in the studio that included One Direction and wrote: "I can't handle anymore heart breaks. Bring 1D back."

Another wrote: "If you really think i'm going to stay up til 1am all week just to watch Harry on Late Late then you're absolutely correct."

Styles also took part in a game of flinch, where Corden fires fruit at high speed towards celebrities standing behind a pane of glass, and performed his debut solo single Sign Of The Times while wearing a flared suit with multi-coloured flowers embroidered on it.

The singer is a friend of Corden and has been a guest on the programme before with his One Direction bandmates, even getting a tattoo that reads "Late Late" after losing a challenge on the programme.

He will be a guest on every episode this week and will take part in the famous Carpool Karaoke sketch on Thursday, in which celebrity guests sing along to a car's radio while driving around with Corden.

Styles has now become the most popular UK celebrity on Twitter, after racking up 30 million followers and counting.

The milestone puts him into 34th place worldwide, with the only UK accounts surpassing him belonging to BBC Breaking News, at just over 32 million, and his own group One Direction who have more than 31.75 million.

Styles' followers are greater in number than the population of Nepal (29.1 million) and he is trailed in popularity by his bandmates Niall Horan on around 29.6 million, Louis Tomlinson with just over 24.5 million, Liam Payne on around 23.9 million, and former co-star Zayn Malik is at nearly 21.8 million.

The most followed Twitter user is Katy Perry with just over 98 million fans, and Justin Bieber is in second place with more than 94 million followers.