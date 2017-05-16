Katy Perry confirmed as judge on American Idol revival

Katy Perry has been announced as a judge on the revival of American Idol.

The chart-topping singer is the first star to join the bill when the show returns to US television next year.

It originally ran on Fox from 2002 to 2016 but will return on rival network ABC.

Perry tweeted her official portrait for the show alongside the message: " SO thrilled @ABCNetwork is bringing back @AmericanIdol, and I'm bringing it back to the MUSIC. (See) you at auditions!"

The Firework star, 32, served as a guest judge on the original series in 2009 after Paula Abdul left the line-up .

The show tweeted: " We are ecstatic to welcome @katyperry as a judge on ABC's #AmericanIdol! #KatyOnIdol #Idol".

Perry added in a statement: " I am honoured and thrilled to be the first judge bringing back the American Idol tradition of making dreams come true for incredible talents with authentic personalities and real stories.

"I'm always listening to new music, and love discovering diamonds in the rough - from mentoring young artists on my label, or highlighting new artists on my tours, I want to bring it back to the music."

Simon Cowell, who served as a judge until 2010, has already said he does not plan to return to American Idol.