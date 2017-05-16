Loretta Lynn doing 'great' as singer, 85, begins rehabilitation after stroke

Country music star Loretta Lynn is starting rehabilitation after suffering a stroke.

The 85-year-old singer, best known for hits such as Don't Come Home A-Drinkin' (With Lovin' On Your Mind), The Pill and You Ain't Woman Enough (To Take My Man), had a stroke at her home in Tennessee a week ago.

A message on Lynn's website said she has now been moved to rehabilitation and that she is doing "great".

It said: "Loretta wants to thank everybody for their prayers love and support.

"Loretta has been moved from the hospital facility in to rehabilitation and we're happy to report she is doing great!

"Loretta, who just celebrated her 85th birthday, has been advised by her doctors to stay off the road while she is recuperating.

"Regrettably, upcoming scheduled shows will be postponed."

Lynn is expected to make a full recovery.

The star's new album Wouldn't It Be Great is due for release on August 18.