Nicole Scherzinger poised for return to X Factor panel

Nicole Scherzinger looks poised to sign up for this year's X Factor.

The former Pussycat Doll, 38, was a hit last year when she returned to the judging panel with Simon Cowell, Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh.

A source told the Press Association: "Nothing has been formally confirmed in terms of The X Factor judging panel, but it looks very likely Nicole will return."

Scherzinger has mentored two of the ITV show's winners, Matt Terry last year and James Arthur in 2012 and she also helped form One Direction.

Scherzinger has previously said: "I can't confirm that I'm going to (be back) but I think if I did return it would have to be with this panel... I've really enjoyed myself and we're really close."

US singer Mariah Carey has also been mooted as a possible judge on the next show.