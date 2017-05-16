Scandal cast and crew 'going all-out' for final series

Scandal creator Shonda Rhimes has said the seventh and final series of the political thriller will "leave nothing on the table".

The show, which was inspired by a real life Washington DC crisis manager, will come to an end next year.

It stars Kerry Washington as Olivia Pope, who leads a team of crisis managers known as "gladiators" and has had an on-off relationship with president Fitzwilliam Grant, played by Tony Goldwyn.

Rhimes, who is also responsible for Grey's Anatomy and produces How To Get Away With Murder, was inspired to create the show by Judy Smith, a former deputy press secretary to George Bush Senior.

She said: " Deciding how to end a show is easy. Deciding when to finish is quite simple when the end date is years away. But actually going through with it? Actually standing up to say: 'This is it?' Not so much.

"So, next year we are going all-out. Leaving nothing on the table. Creating this world in celebration. We are going to handle the end the way we like to handle the important things in our Scandal family: all together, white hats on, gladiators running full speed over a cliff."

The series airs on Sky Living in the UK.