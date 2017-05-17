Avril Lavigne's work on new album complicated by death theory

Singer Avril Lavigne has reignited a conspiracy theory about her death after tweeting about her upcoming album.

The widespread rumour, reported in 2005, asserts the 32-year-old died more than a decade ago and was replaced by a lookalike named Melissa.

After it resurfaced this week, the story has sent a ripple of suspicion among fans, overshadowing the Complicated singer's own updates about her fresh tunes.

On Tuesday night she posted a photo of herself sitting at the piano with the caption: "Beginning production this week for the album. Wahoo. Pouring my heart & soul into writing these new songs for you guys. Can't wait!!!!"

Responding with scepticism rather than excitement, Kennedy commented: "Avril would never say "wahoo", Melissa."

Others shared gifs and memes, joking: "That's what Melissa would want you to think," and: "Melissa, is that you?"

Lavigne has been sharing pictures of herself returning to the studio over recent weeks, referring to the upcoming release with the hashtag #AL6.

It will mark her first studio album in four years, following her self-titled record in 2013.

But there are still some loyal fans among her wary followers.

Team Avril posted: "YESSSSS #AL6 is coming," while Avril Germany wrote: "YES GIRL WE ARE SO PROUD AND READY TO SUPPORT THIS BABE #AL6."

Follower Ronan even offered the singer some advice to dispel the death rumours, commenting: "The album is closer than ever sis we're gonna need this lead single as you're still going viral."