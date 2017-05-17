Bake Off fans to tuck into Christmas specials on Channel 4

Great British Bake Off fans will be treated to two Christmas specials on Channel 4.

The ex-BBC1 show, with Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood as judges and Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig presenting, is set to make its debut on its new home later this year.

It will also return for a pair of hour-long festive specials, Channel 4 confirmed.

TV site Broadcast, which first published news of the specials, said it was not yet known whether the shows will feature celebrity contestants or members of the public.

Channel 4 did not comment on a Daily Star report that a stunt for the show - with Toksvig and Fielding set to soar above the baking tent in a hot air balloon - was abandoned due to bad weather.

Bake Off stalwart Mary Berry and presenters Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins left the series following its move.

The BBC has come up with a new cookery show, The Big Family Cooking Showdown, featuring Nadiya Hussain and Zoe Ball.