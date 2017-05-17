Harry Styles aims dig at Donald Trump on The Late Late Show

Harry Styles waded into US politics on The Late Late Show with a dig at Donald Trump.

The former One Direction star, 23, is enjoying a week-long residency on James Corden's US chat show.

In his opening routine, Styles joked about the US president disclosing classified information to senior Russian officials.

"The big story today is that Donald Trump shared secret information with the Russians last week," the Sign Of The Times singer said.

"The good news for Trump is that he has been named employee of the month by Russia!"

He added of Mr Trump's former political rival: "Hillary Clinton is forming a group called Onward Together, a political organisation that is anti-Trump. Experts are calling it bold, ambitious ... and six months too late!"

Styles also launched into pirate puns as he discussed the threatened leak of the new Pirates Of The Caribbean movie.

"Hackers have stolen a copy of Pirates Of The Caribbean and they are holding it for ransom ... I guess you would say it's a pirated video," he said.

"They're holding Pirates Of The Caribbean for ransom ... Sounds to me like they're charging them an arm and a peg. If Disney pays this ransom, they could go into Johnny Debt!

"If people see this movie early it would be a movie about a pirate ship with no sails! But kids can't see the movie anyway because it's rated arghhh!"

The singer will take part in Corden's famous Carpool Karaoke sketch on Thursday.

On a previous show, the star saw the funny side of Corden's quips about Styles's ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner.