New episodes of sitcom Roseanne planned after 20-year break

Hit US sitcom Roseanne will return with original cast members Roseanne Barr and John Goodman after a 20-year break.

Earmarked for a fresh eight-part run on TV network ABC next year, the comedy will check back in with the Conner family in the fictional town of Lanford, Illinois.

According to creators, the show's comic take on the struggles of everyday life will make for a fitting commentary on today's USA.

Channing Dungey, president at ABC Entertainment, said in a statement: "The Conners' joys and struggles are as relevant - and hilarious - today as they were then, and there's really no one better to comment on our modern America than Roseanne."

The new season will see Barr and Goodman reprise their roles as Roseanne and Dan Conner - the parts that won them each Golden Globes in 1993.

They will also be joined by returning actors Sara Gilbert (Darlene), Laurie Metcalf (Jackie), Michael Fishman (DJ) and Lecy Goranson (Becky).

Sarah Chalke, who took on a stint as Becky towards the end of the nine-season series (1988-1997), will appear in a different role.

As well as taking centre stage on the screen, Barr will executive produce the new episodes.

Tweeting on Wednesday, she promised fans: "There will b a 'Roseanne' re-boot on ABC in 2018 & we intend 2 make jokes about everything on earth."

Thrilled followers have already shared their excitement for the new run, with Marcia replying: "Good, some real humor and laughter is much needed... hope we can hold on til 2018 (kidding)."

"I'm crying just thinking about it," added Sharon Maroney. "I can't wait for the show to come back! You are my all time favorite! The world needs you."