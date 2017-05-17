'Superb but traumatic to watch' Three Girls wins praise for abuse portrayal

Viewers of a BBC drama about the Rochdale abuse scandal have heaped praise on the victims for having the courage to tell their stories.

Three Girls tells the true story of widespread grooming and sexual assault of girls and young women in Rochdale by a gang of Asian men, which was revealed in 2012.

The three-part drama stars Maxine Peake as the scandal's whistleblower and sexual health worker Sara Rowbotham.

The second episode showed police finally attempting to prosecute after years of failing to act on allegations made by a number of the girls.

Some viewers used Twitter to laud the girls for their bravery and called for more education in schools.

Helen MacIntosh posted: "#ThreeGirls is superb but so traumatic to watch. Very well done the entire cast, and extremely brave of those girls. I fully empathise."

Alia Pike wrote: "So brave to share their story, so important that we watch."

Ruth T wrote: "Three Girls a hard disturbing upsetting watch, but such an important story to tell. Well done all, especially those brave girls."

J Kippen posted: "Brave & well made tv. A story that most definitely needs telling so everyone can hear."

Gracie Victoria urged for better education of young people on "safe and appropriate relationships" adding: "also, what love is".

Nelly Worth posted: "Schools spend hours teaching kids algebra & reading Shakespeare when it's stuff like this they need to be made aware of."

Laura D said: "This is the stuff they got to educate girls about in school."

Nickie O'Hara wrote: "It's probably already been said but #ThreeGirls needs to be shown in every high school across the UK. Tomorrrow!"

:: Three Girls continues on BBC1 on Thursday at 9pm.