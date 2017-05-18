Cannes gala models swap glamorous gowns for jeans to party on yacht

Models Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Baldwin shrugged off red carpet glamour to continue partying after the Cannes opening night gala.

The three catwalk stars swapped their elegant gowns for jeans and skimpy tops as they celebrated late into the night on a yacht while in the popular French Riviera resort, the home to the world-famous film festival which is now in its 70th year.

Hadid posted a picture of the three of them together on her Instagram page to her 12.9 million followers, kneeling on the deck of what appears to be a luxury liner.

She wrote: "Couple ladies on a boat."

But it was Gone Girl actress Ratajkowski's social media post to her fans that revealed just how much they were getting into the Cannes party spirit.

She shared a video on her Instagram profile - also followed by 12.9 million - of herself and her supermodel friends dancing to music, putting on a performance for some bystanders out of shot.

Hadid cheekily grabbed Ratajkowski's breasts and the stars fell about laughing, and the latter wrote as a caption: "She loves me."

Baldwin, the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, later sported an oversized hoodie as she let loose with Hadid in another social media video clip, the two of them dancing against the backdrop of the sea.

Earlier in the evening, Hadid had made a style statement as she rocked the red carpet at the first night of Cannes, marked by the premiere of Arnaud Desplechin's Ismael's Ghosts.

She wore a pale nude satin gown with a daring thigh-high split and plunging sweetheart neckline.

Ratajkowski opted for a similar style of dress with spaghetti straps, and Baldwin caught the eye in a midnight blue dress with a peplum detail over the hips.

The 70th Cannes Film Festival runs from May 17 to 28.