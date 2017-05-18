Fernandez-Versini stays silent on Cheryl's baby

Cheryl's ex Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini kept schtum when he was asked to congratulate the pop star on her new baby live on-air.

The couple's short-lived marriage came to an end last year, with the singer citing her husband's "unreasonable behaviour".

While Cheryl, 33, adapts to life as a parent with former One Direction singer Liam Payne, Fernandez-Versini is promoting his pop-up restaurant in Cannes.

The French restaurateur talked happily about his establishment in an interview on Good Morning Britain.

" You never know who's going to pop in," he said.

"I couldn't be happier. It's my new venture. It started last night, it went very well. We have a good week ahead. The 70th (Cannes) festival. It cannot be better."

Asked by the show's Richard Arnold if he had a message for Cheryl and her new baby, there was a short silence.

Fernandez-Versini quickly changed topic, saying: "Well, you know what, it's the 70th Festival. We might as well focus on this ... (it's the) first time with my venture here and I just want to make this ... big."

Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid described the chat as "hashtag awks".

Arnold tweeted later: "He's a great guy. Currently buying me a drink and we're hitting the town tonight."

Meanwhile, Payne, 23, sparked marriage rumours with a US radio interview, telling SiriusXM: "I left my wife and child at home."