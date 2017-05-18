Jennifer Lawrence reveals she 'had a blast' on stripper pole after video leaked

Actress Jennifer Lawrence has brushed off a leaked video of herself dancing on a stripper pole, unashamedly telling fans that she was having "a blast."

The Hunger Games star was filmed dancing in a bar while on a night out and the video was later shared by Radar Online.

But while the footage does not show her face, the 26-year-old announced on Facebook that she did take to the pole and that she had nothing to be sorry for.

She posted: "Look, Nobody wants to be reminded that they tried to dance on a stripper pole by the internet.

"It was one of my best friend's birthdays and I dropped my paranoia guard for one second to have fun.

"I'm not going to apologize, I had a BLAST that night."

The video shows the Oscar-winner on all fours, before getting up to dance with a man and then returning to the pole.

She wears black shoes and heels with a pin-striped top, but is seen wearing a cropped black top towards the end of the video.

Correcting her critics - and defending her dancing skills - Lawrence continued: " Ps that's not a bra it's an Alexander Wang top and I'm not gonna lie, I think my dancings pretty good.

"Even with no core strength. Jen."