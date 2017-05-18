Jim Henson pens The Dark Crystal prequel series for Netflix

Artist and director Jim Henson is bringing back his 1980s Bafta-nominated adventure The Dark Crystal with a 10-part prequel series.

Developed with the help of his Jim Henson Company team, The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance will see a return of his creepy and intricately hand-drawn creatures, remastered with state-of-the-art technology.

Filming will begin in autumn and the finished series will be broadcast on Netflix.

In a teaser video, the Muppets creator, 53, said of The Dark Crystal: "It's probably the hardest thing that I've ever worked on, I had to think of it sort of as a work of art.

"It's something hundreds of people created.

"It was the most work, it was the most difficult, but it was the most fun, it was the most rewarding, and of all projects it's that one I am most proud of."

The fresh tale will take place years before the scene of the 1982 fantasy film, in Henson's fictional world of Thra.

It will follow three Gelfling who set out on a mission to save their world after discovering a horrifying secret behind the Skeksis' power.

Incredible Hulk director Louis Leterrier will direct the series, produced by The Jim Henson Company.

Cindy Holland, Netflix's vice-president of original content, said: "The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance will combine the art of puppetry perfected by The Jim Henson Company with Louis's vision, powerful storytelling and a mix of cutting-edge digital imagery and visual effects.

"I can't wait for families around the world to see how we bring these unique characters to life."

Lisa Henson, Henson's daughter and chief executive of the company, said: "Louis brings this passion to every facet of the production as he leads the talented team of artists and writers that are bringing this entire universe to life."