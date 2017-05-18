Kat and Alfie Moon head to Ireland for EastEnders spin-off Redwater

EastEnders stalwarts Jessie Wallace and Shane Richie will reprise their roles Kat and Alfie Moon as they appear in the soap's spin-off Kat And Alfie: Redwater tonight.

The new six-part drama sees the Moons head to Ireland to find Kat's long-lost son, whom she gave up for adoption at the age of 14.

Wallace became a fan favourite when she arrived on Albert Square as the no-nonsense, leopard print-clad Kat Slater back in 2000.

Richie joined in 2002 as Alfie, and the two later married to become one of the most beloved soap couples of all time before they departed the BBC1 show in early 2016.

Now they are back in the new programme, conceived by the soap's former executive producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins, fans will have a chance to see them in a completely new setting.

However, following Redwater's launch on Irish TV channel RTE1 on May 14, British viewers may want to steer clear of social media as a major plot twist has already been revealed by fans in Ireland.

Ahead of the series debut, Wallace said she was relieved her EastEnders character was not killed off.

She said, when asked if she would ever stop playing Kat: " I don't know, it's just nice that they're still alive.

"When I left, I had this fear that Stacey would be in her house and her phone would ring and she'd pick it up and go, 'Oh, Kat's dead'.

"It's nice that the door's open and I love Kat, I've played her for a long time now and she's a huge part of me.

"I don't want to say goodbye to her really."

:: Kat And Alfie: Redwater airs on BBC1 at 8pm.