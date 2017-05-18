Laura Mvula bids to take home Ivor Novello award despite record label axe

Laura Mvula is aiming to claim her first Ivor Novello award - months after being dropped by her record label.

The soul singer, 30, is up for best song musically and lyrically for Overcome from her sophomore record The Dreaming Room - which also receives a nod in the album category.

Overcome, which Mvula co-wrote with Nile Rodgers, is nominated alongside Telomere by the Mystery Jets' Blaine Harrison and Henry Harrison, and Black Man In A White World, written by Michael Kiwanuka and Dean Josiah.

She also faces competition from Kiwanuka in the album category. His record Love & Hate is nominated, as is Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds' Skeleton Tree.

Earlier this year Mvula, whose debut album also received an Ivor nomination, said she learned Sony had dropped her through a seven-line email.

Skepta, Adele and A$AP Rocky are also among the nominees for the prestigious songwriting awards which will take place at the Grosvenor House Hotel on London's Park Lane.