Skepta says mother has written book on her escape from Nigerian civil war

Skepta has revealed his mother has penned a book about her escape from the Nigerian civil war.

Ivy Adenuga, who also counts rapper JME among her children, hit the headlines last year after she performed a celebratory dance on-stage at the Mercury Prize awards after Skepta was named winner.

Now she has written her life story, including how it feels to mother a pair of successful musicians.

Speaking at the Ivor Novello Awards in central London on Thursday, where he collected two awards, Skepta, 34, said: "She's written a book at the moment.

"It's finished actually … so everybody will be able to read about her travels from Nigeria in the civil war to having us lot and all this happening.

"She can't believe it so she had to write it down.

"I think people appreciate me because of my journey. Human beings appreciate journey and hard work so I really want people to see where my mum has come from.

The star said his mother used to drive him "crazy" by telling him about her life when he was younger, but he now appreciates her journey as he has grown older.