Star Trek: Discovery trailer shows off new ship, characters and Klingons

The first trailer for the new Star Trek TV show reveals it will be set 10 years before Captain Kirk, Spock and the Starship Enterprise.

The first look at Star Trek: Discovery shows off a new ship and new characters and features a return of the Klingons.

The series, which will stream on Netflix in the UK, is billed as "a new chapter in the Star Trek saga" and stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Jason Isaacs and Michelle Yeoh.

Th e trailer opens with Captain Philippa Georgiou, played by Yeoh telling First Officer Michael Burnham (Martin-Green) that it is time for her first command as they walk across a desert planet.

There are also scenes on the bridge of the Discovery as the ship engages the Klingons.

The streaming service has said it will "feature a new ship, new characters, and new missions, while embracing the same ideology and hope for the future that inspired a generation of dreamers and doers."

The first series will feature 15 episodes - two more than the previously-announced 13, and is expected to begin this autumn.

The franchise's last TV series, Star Trek: Enterprise, ran from 2001 to 2005, following on from Star Trek: Voyager, which ran from 1995 to 2001.