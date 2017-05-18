Stars pay tribute to rock singer Chris Cornell after death aged 52

Stars from the music world have paid tribute to rock singer Chris Cornell following his death at the age of 52.

Cornell, best known as the frontman of Soundgarden and Audioslave, died on Wednesday night in Detroit, leaving his devastated family in shock.

Sir Elton John, Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page and producer Nile Rodgers spoke of their loss following the star's death, just hours after Soundgarden played a gig in Detroit.

Sir Elton wrote on Twitter: "Shocked and saddened by the sudden death of Chris Cornell. A great singer, songwriter and the loveliest man."

Page wrote: "RIP Chris Cornell. Incredibly Talented. Incredibly Young. Incredibly Missed."

US rock musician Mark Lanegan, a contemporary from the Seattle grunge era, wrote simply: " RIP Chris Cornell. Damn."

Producer Rodgers described Cornell as "my special brother".

He said in a statement to the Press Association that he could not process news of his death.

"I was asleep and my phone was jumping and one of our mutual friends - they were crying and bawling - and said 'Nile you won't believe this' and he said 'Chris is dead', I said 'Chris who?'

"Chris Cornell he's like 12 years younger than me, he's my friend and we'd go out together for dinner. We'd have dinner and laugh and joke and talk about the world," Rodgers said.

"I'm shocked, I don't even know how to deal with it."

Singer-songwriter Billy Idol tweeted: "Sad to hear of Chris Cornell passing, great singer and artist ... another blow ...RIP."

Actor Elijah Wood‏ wrote: "Oh man. Sad to hear of the passing of Chris Cornell."

Comedian Ed Byrne wrote: "Hope it's OK with the grief police if I say Chris Cornell's death has come as an unexpected gut punch this morning."

Fans also spoke of their shock.

Andrea Cross‏ wrote: "I'm heartbroken ... Chris Cornell is dead? You were a true rock god."

Nicole Henry‏ wrote: "I'm so sad to hear of your passing Chris Cornell your music was amazing. It will live on through me forever. So much love and respect."

@cindidavey wrote: "The world is darker today without you. Greatest sympathies to family and loved ones."

The tributes came as police said that Cornell's death - his body was found at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel - is being investigated as a possible suicide.

Detroit police spokesman Michael Woody told Associated Press there were "basic things observed at the scene".

Cornell was found on the bathroom floor of his hotel room after the star's wife asked a family friend to check on him.

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry also paid tribute, writing: "Very sad news about Chris Cornell today. A sad loss of a great talent to the world, his friends and family. Rest In Peace."