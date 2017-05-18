TV drama shows impact of Diana's death on ordinary people's lives

The impact which the death of Diana, Princess of Wales had on people's lives is being explored in a new BBC drama.

Days after the broadcaster aired controversial royal saga King Charles III, it announced the single drama set in the week following Diana's death.

Starring Tamsin Greig and Neil Morrissey among the cast, it will trace the stories of four fictional characters - a mother, a son, a wife and a boyfriend.

Diana And I is directed by Peter Cattaneo, known for Rev and The Full Monty, and penned by Jeremy Brock, whose credits include The Last King Of Scotland.

Brock said that he "was compelled by the impact that incredible week had on all of us who remember it, whether royalist or not.

"I wanted to explore the lives of four ordinary people and how they internalised their memories of Diana in the aftermath of her death," he said.

"The week following her fatal car crash was a week like no other before. It catapulted many of us into emotional states we rarely visit, leaving us open to new insights and new experiences."

BBC2 controller Patrick Holland said: "Diana's death wasn't just a tragedy for her family, the nation responded with a collective grief which is still remarkable 20 years on.

"Jeremy Brock's emotionally layered drama engages with the lives of ordinary people whose stories play out against this extraordinary outpouring of communal loss."

The cast also includes Nico Mirallegro, Kiran Sonia Sawar, Laurie Davidson, Gemma Jones, Tuppence Middleton, Charlotte Hope, Asif Khan, Kingsley Ben-Adir, John Gordon Sinclair and Roshan Seth.