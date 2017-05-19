Danny DeVito urges voters to put their trust in Jeremy Corbyn
Hollywood star Danny DeVito has voiced his support for Jeremy Corbyn once again.
The US actor, 72, backed the Labour leader, saying he was a "big fan" of Mr Corbyn, last year.
Now with the General Election looming, he has tweeted: "UK. You've got the guy. Register by May 22nd. Vote for Jeremy Corbyn...show us how it's done!"
He added: "#grime4corbyn", in reference to stars like Stormzy who are also supporting Mr Corbyn.
The Labour Party leader replied: "If @DannyDeVito is saying you should register to vote then you really should."
Last year the Matilda, Twins and The War Of The Roses actor told the Press Association: "You guys got Jeremy. I'm a big fan of Jeremy".