Ex-French first lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy on Brigitte Macron: 'She will manage'

Former French first lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy has said she is sure French President Emmanuel Macron's wife will manage in her new-found high-profile role.

But the model and singer, who is married to former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, said she would rather not give advice to Brigitte Macron as it would appear "pretentious".

Bruni-Sarkozy told Billboard magazine she has not met the Macrons, but said "they seem to be nice people".

Asked if she had any advice for Mrs Macron in terms of dealing with the public attention she now faces as the first lady, Bruni said: " It's hard to give advice without looking pretentious.

"She looks intelligent and clever. I'm sure she will manage."

Mr Sarkozy was in office as the country's president from 2007 until 2012. Italian-born Bruni-Sarkozy garnered a lot of media attention following their wedding in 2008.

Five years after leaving the Elysee Palace, Bruni-Sarkozy said she prefers not to pass comment on political matters.

She said: "Ever since my husband became president of the French Republic, I hold myself back from making political comments."

On American President Donald Trump, she said: " I'm being very diplomatic. But you know what? I wish America good luck. I wish the president good luck.

"And I also wish the new French president good luck. Because it's a hard job."

She said she does not miss her days in politics.

"It was an honour for me to be in that position, and I have good memories, but I don't miss it for myself and I don't miss it for my family.

"It doesn't leave you a quiet, serene life."

Bruni-Sarkozy, 49, is currently gearing up to release her fifth studio album later this year, her first English-language release, entitled French Touch.

A collection of covers, she has recorded her own versions of songs from an eclectic array of artists including Depeche Mode, Abba, The Rolling Stones and The Clash.

Of Depeche Mode's Enjoy The Silence, which features on the record, she said: " What I like very much about the song is the lyrics.

"It's such a perfect song that it really didn't need a cover.

"The lyrics are quite dark, but they're made stronger because, nowadays, noise is everywhere. We need silence. Silence is healing."

Bruni-Sarkozy has also covered Tammy Wynette's Stand By Your Man, in honour of husbands all over the world.

She said: "It's a homage to any husband in the world. It's the husband song.

"It's very macho actually in a very tender way. I love Tammy Wynette. I love her voice and her writing."