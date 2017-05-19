Fans divided on Little Mix collaboration with rapper Stormzy

Little Mix have divided opinions among fans as they announced their upcoming collaboration with rapper Stormzy.

The former X Factor winners told followers that the grime star would feature in the fresh release and music video of their Glory Days album track, Power.

They shared the news on Friday via a video message posted on Twitter.

But not everybody was keen on the idea, with some fans worried that it would ruin the track while others suggested that a female rapper would have been a better fit.

"Literally no one asked for this," responded Brittany, while Semo pleaded: "STOP RUINING YOUR SONGS WITH FEATURES."

While many warned "don't let it flop," one user commented: "They should stop featuring people in their singles all the time they don't need it and in my opinion they will ruin the best & powerful song."

Maha protested: "For the music video we want girlPOWER!! like women from all over the world dancing together #Power," while others asked "Why not a woman?"

The announcement is the latest in the group's series of collaborations with acclaimed artists.

Following the album's release last year, they re-released track No More Sad Songs with a video featuring Machine Gun Kelly.

One fan complained on Twitter: "STOP WITH COLLAB PLEASE LITTLE MIX, PLEASE STOP RUINING MY GLORY DAYS."

A more discerning follower commented: "I'm actually on board with this (Stormzy) one but Machine Gun Kelly never needed to happen."

Feedback was not all negative and some cannot wait to see if Stormzy's touch will bring the same success it lent to Ed Sheeran's hit Shape Of You.

One hopeful fan tweeted: "Preach this!! it's soooo much better I hated shape of you before the STORMZY version came out."

Becca agreed: "I'm sorry but Stormzy ain't gonna ruin the song. When he featured on Eds 'shape of you' it made it 10000x better."

Charlie simply contributed to the debate: "Music can be interpreted in any which way you want it to be that's the beauty of it."