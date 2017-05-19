Harry Styles hits top of the charts with debut album

One Direction star Harry Styles has hit the jackpot and scored a number one with his debut album.

The singer, who has embarked on a solo career while the group are on hiatus, released his self-titled solo record last Friday with a high-profile promotional campaign, including several radio appearances and a week-long stint on The Late Late Show with James Corden in the US.

Styles, 23, fended off competition from charts mainstay Ed Sheeran, who is at number two this week with his album Divide.

He is the second member of One Direction to hit the top of the charts with an album, following in the footsteps of former bandmate Zayn Malik, whose Mind of Mine debuted at number one last year.

Styles' record, which includes number one single Sign of the Times, has shifted just under 57,000 copies across all formats.

It has also managed to sell more copies on vinyl than Paul Weller's new release A Kind Revolution, having sold over 3,000 and putting him at the top of the Official Vinyl Albums Chart.

Eight of the tracks on Harry Styles are currently in the top 100 on the Official Singles Chart, including Sign of the Times, which has rebounded to sixth place.

Rag'n'Bone Man's Human is at number three on the albums chart, while Paramore's After Laughter and Weller's A Kind Revolution have debuted in fourth and fifth place respectively.

Last week's number one, Kasabian's For Crying Out Loud, has slipped down to seventh place.

Over on the Official Singles Chart, last week's number one, Despactio by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, featuring Justin Bieber, has held onto pole position for a second week.

Bieber is also at number two with his collaboration with DJ Khaled, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne, I'm The One.

The top five is completed by Clean Bandit and Zara Larsson's Symphony at three, Shawn Mendes' There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back at four and Sheeran's Shape of You at five.