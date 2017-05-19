Jamiroquai star posts from hospital bed after 'stunningly painful' surgery

Jamiroquai front man Jay Kay has shared a message with fans after undergoing a "stunningly painful" surgical procedure on his back.

The singer posted a video from his hospital bed fresh from the operation on his spine and revealed he is struggling with being "immobilised".

The 47-year-old said: "Hello everybody, Jay here. I've just come out of the theatre, I had some stunningly painful injections to my spinal discs, as it were.

"And I'm really unhappy about being immobilised, as you can imagine, but I'm doing my utmost best to try and get myself back together again."

Referencing the group's eighth album, he added: "Like Automaton, we can rebuild him."

He signed off by sending "lots of love" to his followers in the video post, shared on the band's official Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Jay Kay is hoping to have recovered in time for next week, as Jamiroquai have sold-out concerts lined up for Tokyo on May 24 and 25 on their Automaton tour, following the album's release in March.

Along with the social media post, the caption read that "the show must go on".

The band, known for tracks including Virtual Reality, Space Cowboy and Cosmic Girl, rose to fame in the 1990s with their breakthrough brand of funk and acid-jazz music.