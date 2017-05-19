Martin Freeman and Sarah Lancashire sign up for Labour Party play

Martin Freeman and Sarah Lancashire have signed up to tread the boards in a new political comedy about the Labour Party.

Sherlock star Freeman, 45, will play Labour MP David Lyons, who "cares about modernisation and electability", in the play Labour Of Love.

Happy Valley star Lancashire, 52, is his constituency agent, Jean Whittaker, who is passionate about principles and her community.

The drama is set in the party's traditional northern heartlands.

"Set away from the Westminster bubble" the play is described as "a clash of philosophy, culture and class against the backdrop of the Labour Party over 25 years, as it moves from Kinnock through Blair into Corbyn".

The "razor-sharp political comedy", directed by Jeremy Herrin, will open at the Noel Coward Theatre in London's West End in September.

Lancashire, who recently picked up a best actress Bafta for Happy Valley, has previously appeared on stage in Betty Blue Eyes and Guys And Dolls.

Freeman's theatre credits include Richard III, Kosher Harry and Blue Eyes And Heels.

Over 20,000 tickets will be offered at £10 for the Michael Grandage Company and Headlong production.