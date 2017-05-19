Shiver me timbers! Nick Frost cast as cowardly pirate Captain Pugwash

Shaun Of The Dead star Nick Frost will play the bumbling, cowardly pirate Captain Pugwash in a new live-action film.

Captain Pugwash has entertained fans since the classic children's books, penned by John Ryan, were released in the 1950s along with a live-action series using cardboard cut-outs.

It later entertained audiences when it was turned into animated series in the 1970s.

Frost shared his delight upon being cast as the children's TV favourite, jokingly comparing the character to the likes of Winston Churchill and Henry VIII.

He said: "I'm absolutely thrilled to be involved in this project.

"Besides Winston Churchill and Henry VIII, Captain Horatio Pugwash seems like a role I was born to play. I cannot wait to get going."

Frost is known for frequently collaborating with Simon Pegg, and has appeared in films Hot Fuzz, The World's End and Paul alongside him.

He has also starred in The Boat That Rocked, Attack The Block and Cuban Fury, as well as TV series Spaced and Man Stroke Woman.

Set in the golden age of piracy, the big-screen production will see cowardly con-artist Pugwash sent off to Botany Bay before escaping and finding himself at the helm of The Black Pig and on a rescue mission to a volcanic island.

Producer Justin Johnson said: "Today's audiences are going to love our funny, fresh, indie take on Pugwash.

"It will be as if Peter Cook had run into Blackadder at a party, had a few too many rums and set off on a mad voyage together.

"In fact a lot of the time we think it will be adults who will be dragging their kids along to see what we've made of their childhood hero."

Co-producer Elliot Jenkins added: "Nick just has funny bones and he's perfect to bring our pompous, cowardly, pugnacious, fun-loving hero to life.

"What's more I know he wants to give the role a really fresh, modern spin."

Captain Pugwash will also star Lock Stock And Two Smoking Barrels star Jason Flemyng, while casting for the diminutive pirate's nemesis Cut-Throat Jake and other roles are expected to be announced soon.