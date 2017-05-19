Taylor Swift's friend Ruby Rose takes a pop at Katy Perry's new song Swish Swish

Katy Perry has been criticised by actress Ruby Rose for releasing a song that appears to be a diss track about Taylor Swift.

Pop star Perry dropped new track Swish Swish to widespread speculation from fans that it is about her rumoured foe Swift, a close friend of Orange Is The New Black actress Rose.

Referencing Perry's previous use of the term "purposeful pop", used to describe her politically charged song Chained To The Rhythm, Rose wrote on Twitter: ""Purposeful poop" to "bomb a petit" to a sloppy mess of writing over the top of Funkagenda ... stop trying to make 'Wit ... I mean "fetch" happen."

She added: "I just think with everything going on in the world to go from rebranding as political activist only to ditch it and go low ... is ... a bummer."

Rose then told a fan that she enjoyed rapper Nicki Minaj's part in Swish Swish.

The Australian actress and DJ wrote: "Not gonna lie Nicki is great on it and basically the only part that doesn't sound a mess."

A few hours later, seemingly responding to comments about her earlier posts, she added: "I've always stood up for the people I love and against things I think are cheap or mean spirited.

"That's not new. You have to follow your (heart)."

Perry sparked speculation that the new song is about singer Swift with lyrics including: "Don't you come for me / No, not today / you're calculated / I've got your number / Because you're a joke / and I'm a courtside killer queen."

Fans have also suggested that Minaj's involvement in Perry's track is another hint, as the rapper and Swift were embroiled in a Twitter feud of their own in 2015.

Swish Swish is believed to be a response to Swift's 2014 track Bad Blood, considered by many fans to be about Perry.

Taking to Twitter again, Rose responded to a fan who asked if she had an issue with Bad Blood if she feels so strongly about Swish Swish.

Rose replied: "Wasn't around sweetheart but my bully experiences came from one of the people involved in that song and it's obviously not T."

Perry said in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly that her new album does not include any reaction to Bad Blood or that it calls out to "any one person".

She said: "I think (my new album is) a very empowered record.

"There is no one thing that's calling out any one person."

Former friends Perry and Swift are thought to have fallen out in 2012 when Perry dated Swift's ex-boyfriend, singer John Mayer.