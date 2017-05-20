Arnold Schwarzenegger dips his toes in Cannes waters

Arnold Schwarzenegger has been frolicking in the sea to promote his new film at Cannes.

The actor rolled up his jeans and kicked off his shoes to paddle on the beach at the Cannes Film Festival, dipping his toes in the Mediterranean sea.

Schwarzenegger was there for the documentary Wonders Of The Sea 3D, which he narrates, and struck some classic bodybuilding poses for photographers as he lapped up the sunshine.

Model Naomi Campbell was in town too, as a guest at the Fashion For Relief event where she posed on the red carpet looking casual in a T-shirt and jeans.

Elsewhere at the festival on Saturday, Dominic West and Elisabeth Moss arrived to promote their new movie, The Square.

The Wire star West and Mad Men's Moss feature in the comedy drama about the curator of a modern art museum who goes on the hunt for his mugger ahead of a major new exhibition.

Director Ruben Ostlund joined the pair for a photocall at the festival in southern France.

Also on the promotional trail were Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen, who were at Cannes with Wind River, a crime thriller about an FBI agent who teams up with a game tracker to investigate a murder that took place on a Native American reservation.

The actors were also joined by their director, Taylor Sheridan, at their photocall.

The Diving Bell And The Butterfly director Julian Schnabel announced his new film, At Eternity's Gate, about Vincent van Gogh.

Willem Dafoe will play the Dutch post-impressionist master, famed for cutting off his own ear.

French drama 120 Beats Per Minute drew the best reviews so far at the festival with its portrayal of activists in Paris during the 1990s AIDS crisis.

The film, directed by Robin Campillo, is now one of the favourites to win the festival's coveted Palme d'Or prize.