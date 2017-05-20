Hallelujah! Boy returns to BGT after singing lessons to get Walliams buzzing

David Walliams became the final Britain's Got Talent judge to press the Golden Buzzer after being shown up by a 15-year-old singer.

He was left on the spot by former contestant Kyle Tomlinson, who he had previously told to get singing lessons.

After doing just that, the schoolboy from Sheffield returned on Saturday and belted out a flawless rendition of emotional track Hallelujah, earning a standing ovation from all four judges.

He broke down in tears after he finished and Walliams slammed his hand down on the giant button, sending Tomlinson straight to the competition's semi-final.

"I thought it was really good," he cried as he ran on stage to give the singer a hearty hug. "I'm really glad you came back and proved me wrong."

Presenter Ant joked from the wings: "And quite right too."

Equally impressed, Walliams's co-judge Simon Cowell commented: "This just shows you that when somebody grinds you down and says you are not good enough, you come back, and you look them in the eye, and you go 'I am good enough'.

"You gave every single ounce you could possibly give to that performance."

But Tomlinson was not the only talented young star to receive the rare standing accolade from the full panel.

Maltese singer and 2015 Junior Eurovision winner Destiny Chukunyere, 14, won four yeses after overwhelming the room with a soulful performance of Aretha Franklin's Think.

Cowell, who pressed his Golden Buzzer in the series' first episode for teen singer Sarah Ikumu, said: "I have been waiting for someone to come out who we think could be a star, and guess who it is? You."

He also commended 14-year-old Leah Barniville's stunning version of the operatic classic Caruso, but the Irish schoolgirl's biggest compliment came from her brother, who wept in the audience as he watched his big sister sing.

At the other end of the age spectrum, The Pensionaires' Malcolm, 75, and Henry, 84, also earned glowing praise.

As they received another full hand of yeses, Cowell joked: "I want to hear you sing Let's Get Ready To Rumble.

"You are the kind of act that you feel good after seeing."

But some acts failed to have quite the same effect.

Steve Andrews brought a strong look to the stage with his bright green beard and Willy Wonka-style purple suit, but he was buzzed off the stage by all four judges soon after inviting audience members to join him in singing Stand By Me.

Dancer Jake Stephens divided the panel down the middle after his musical mash-up dance routine impressed in skill but "lacked imagination".