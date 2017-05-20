Paul Hollywood almost got arrested for speeding with Bruno Tonioli

Paul Hollywood has revealed he and Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli were nearly arrested for speeding while filming his new motoring television show.

The Great British Bake Off judge returns to screens with Paul Hollywood's Big Continental Road Trip, a BBC Two show which sees him set out to "discover the best and worst of motoring in Italy, Germany and France".

Hollywood, 51, cited a stint behind the wheel in Rome as one of the most memorable moments from the upcoming series.

He told the Press Association: " Driving around Rome has got to be the scariest thing in the world, especially with Bruno Tonioli in an orange Lamborghini.

"We nearly got arrested for speeding around Rome, by another Lamborghini police car. He was petrified, bless him."

The baking expert will also come face to face with nudists in Germany during his automobile adventure, but said he was not tempted to strip off himself.

He said: " When they [the producers] told me I went, 'No no no. I'm not getting my kit off, it's not going to happen'.

"It was funny, we were in the Kombi van, just going there and spending a couple of hours with these people, they were very funny, absolutely hilarious. I didn't know where to look. Never ever take your eye off their eyeball. Just keep your head in one place and look at them in the eye."

Hollywood is the only member of Bake Off's original line-up to move with the show this year when it debuts on Channel 4 following its controversial departure from BBC One.

He will be joined by co-judge Prue Leith and presenters Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding, but insisted his friendship with his former co-judge Mary Berry is still going strong, adding: "Yeah there's no reason for it to stop."

The new three-part car series will also give viewers a chance to see the "real" him, he said.

"What's different is, Bake Off's my job, I'm a judge and that's my role. On this programme, I think people see the real me," he explained, adding, "The laughing, the crying with laughter on many occasions, which I just don't do on other shows.

"It's more me, I felt more relaxed doing it. It was the best filming I've ever done, it's such a giggle."

:: Paul Hollywood's Big Continental Road Trip airs on BBC Two on May 28 at 9pm.