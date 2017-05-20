Teenagers and pensioners strike a chord with BGT viewers

Britain's Got Talent viewers were impressed by opposite ends of the age spectrum with teenagers and pensioners getting the best reviews.

Two of the most popular singers auditioning in Saturday's episode were Destiny Chukunyere and Leah Barniville, both 14 but with very different singing styles.

Former Junior Eurovision Song Contest champion Chukunyere, from Malta, sang Aretha Franklin's Think, while Barniville went for the operatic classic Caruso.

One viewer tweeted: "@BGT PLEASE you need to put the 2 14 year old girl singers together on stage. Destiny & Leah ! Would be out of this world ! X"

Someone else wrote: "Something about 14 tonight ~ #leah from #Ireland amazing & Destiny from #Malta nice to see some proper #talent!"

And another viewer agreed: "Leah and Destiny are both 14 and they can sing like that. I feel sick with jealousy."

Kyle Tomlinson, 15, returned to prove to judge David Walliams he was talented after being told by the comedian to get some singing lessons at a previous audition when he was 12.

He got his wish when Walliams pressed the golden buzzer, choosing Tomlinson as the act he wanted to champion through to the next round.

A viewer tweeted: "Get knocked back, come back stronger than ever. Well done, Kyle! He sure showed David he was wrong! And deserved that Golden Buzzer!"

But showing that success was not only for the young were The Pensionaires, a duo aged 75 and 84.

They were a hit with viewers who deemed them to be the ideal choice to win.

One person tweeted: "That's it @BGT - the perfect act for the @RoyalVariety #performance #Pensionaires. Absolutely heart-warming. Loved them."

Someone else wrote: "Oh my gosh, them 'pensionaires' on BGT are absolutely adorable!! High on life at 85!!!! Amazing."

Another fan added: "The Pensionaires on #BritainsGotTalent are proof that you're never too old to pursue your dreams. Good luck to them."