As the world famous Chelsea Flower Show prepares to open its gates, new research suggests many people who grow plants do not think of themselves as gardeners.

A survey for the Royal Horticultural Society found that almost four-fifths of people grow plants outside or inside, but a quarter of those (26%) do not describe themselves as a gardener, and almost a third (32%) think they are only beginners.

The poll also revealed a lack of knowledge about gardening, with less than half (43%) knowing daffodil bulbs are planted in the autumn, 28% not knowing how a pumpkin grows and half not able to name a single garden shrub.

But many want to know more about plants and gardening, the Ipsos Mori poll of 2,004 people found.

It comes as celebrities and members of the royal family are set to get the first glimpse of this year's sell-out Chelsea Flower Show before the event opens to the public on Tuesday.

The displays include a Chengdu Silk Road Garden, with huge multi-coloured sculptural fins representing a Chinese mountain range, and a Bermuda Triangle exhibit with an "erupting" volcano.

Giant Maltese limestone pillars are a feature of the M&G Garden, which will also include some unusual plants unique to Malta.

Light-emitting concrete, with 800,00 fibre optic cords, features in a multi-tiered "City Living" garden and a transparent wall made with metallic rods, which is as high as a double-decker bus, will also be on display

Five BBC Radio 2 Feel Good gardens will explore how plants can enrich and indulge each of the five senses - touch, taste, smell, sight and sound - and celebrate the radio channel's 50th anniversary, with each garden named after a presenter.

Sue Biggs, RHS director general, said: "This research tells us two important things; that w e're undoubtedly a nation of gardeners with a thirst for knowledge, with 61% of us wanting to know more about plants and gardening to improve our outside space, even if we are maybe being too modest about our claim to be expert gardeners.

"Secondly, that despite growing plants, one in four don't consider themselves a gardener, with most giving lack of time to garden and lack of knowledge about plants as the reasons why not.

"We believe it's not how much you know, or how much time you spend gardening, but that anyone who grows even one single plant should proudly believe in themselves as a gardener."

The poll revealed that just 3% of people thought they were expert gardeners and 38% considered themselves as "intermediate" gardeners who know enough to be fairly confident.

The RHS said it would be doing more to help beginner and intermediate gardeners, including with the RHS Greening Grey Britain garden, which highlights the charity's work with community gardening projects and has "take-home" ideas for would-be gardeners.

The garden at the Chelsea Flower Show forms part of the RHS's campaign to transform grey and unloved corners into planted-up places for people and wildlife.