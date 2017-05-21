Clint Eastwood hints at return to acting 'someday' in future

Clint Eastwood has said that he may return to acting in the future.

The Hollywood actor and director, 86, has spent more time behind the camera in recent years and last appeared on the big screen in Trouble With The Curve in 2012.

The sports drama was his first film in four years.

But speaking at the Cannes Film Festival, Eastwood said he would revisit acting "someday".

The Oscar-winner gave a talk at the glamorous event and there were several screenings of his films, including one marking the 25th anniversary of his award-winning Western, Unforgiven.

Eastwood is currently preparing to direct The 15:17 To Paris, about the 2015 Islamic State attack on a train, which was foiled by three Americans.

He said the film suited today's "strange times".

He said of making movies: "If you have good luck with your instincts, you might as well trust them.

"It's an emotional art form. It's not an intellectual art form at all."