Kelly Rowland and Serena Williams at African-themed baby shower for Beyonce

Beyonce celebrated the upcoming arrival of her twins with a baby shower attended by stars including Kelly Rowland and Serena Williams.

The US singer, who announced in February that she and husband Jay Z are expecting twins, enjoyed an African-themed party at a residence in Beverly Hills.

Guests included her Destiny's Child bandmates Rowland and Michelle Williams and tennis ace Serena Williams, who is also pregnant.

Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles shared a video of the bash on Instagram, captioned: "All theses beautiful ladies at the Carter push party."

It shows the attendees seated on a low bench around a flower-adorned table, as a feast is laid out on a table behind them.

Tina starts a countdown, saying "One, two, three..." then all the guests join her in shouting "happy Carter push party".

Rapper Jay Z's real name is Shawn Corey Carter.

Beyonce, 35, and Jay Z are already parents to five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.