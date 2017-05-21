Kristen Stewart 'tripping out' as first directorial effort Come Swim hits Cannes

Twilight actress Kristen Stewart said she is "tripping out" to be showing her directorial debut at Cannes.

The star's short film Come Swim is being screened at the festival on the French Riviera, after making its debut at Sundance.

Speaking at the festival, Stewart, 27, said: "Oh my God, I'm like tripping out. It's crazy.

"I mean honestly, I think Thierry (Fremaux, festival director), is being nice to me or something.

"He's just like, 'OK you can show your little movie here.' I'm like, 'Thank you!'"

Stewart said she had wanted to be at the helm of her own film since she appeared in director David Fincher's 2002 thriller Panic Room aged 11.

She said: "I was working with Jodie Foster and I was like, 'I'm going to direct. I'm going to be the youngest director that, like, exists'."

Come Swim is a 17-minute abstract and impressionistic piece which sees a man being submerged in water.

Stewart suggested she wants to juggle both acting and directing in future.

She said: "I mean, I love acting too, though. Like, I don't want to trade one for the other.

"But acting in movies is so time consuming that I need to, sort of, be like 'No'.

"I need to, sort of, allow myself to not be greedy or something."