Naughty Boy to support Justin Bieber at British Summer Time festival

Groundbreaking British producer and DJ Naughty Boy will support Justin Bieber in the Canadian pop star's only London date of 2017.

Naughty Boy, real name Shahid Khan, has previously worked with Beyonce, Emeli Sande and Sam Smith, and will take to the stage at British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park on July 2.

Support for Bieber's headline performance also comes from French pop star Jain, R'n'B singer Mabel, Scottish singer-songwriter Nina Nesbitt and Australian indie-band Sheppard.

They join previously announced acts Martin Garrix, Swedish star Tove Lo and British pop singer Anne-Marie.

Will Heard, James Hersey, Louis The Child, and Anna Of The North complete the line-up for Bieber's headline slot.

Other BST dates include performances from Blondie, The Killers, Alice Cooper and Tom Petty.