Shannen Doherty praises late father on her parents' 50th wedding anniversary

Hollywood actress Shannen Doherty has paid tribute to her late father on his and her mother's wedding anniversary.

The former Beverly Hills 90210 star - who revealed in April that she is in remission from breast cancer - shared a photograph on Instagram of her father John Thomas Doherty to mark 50 years since he wed her mother Rosa.

Her father died in 2010.

Doherty wrote: "Fifty years ago, my mom and dad got married. What a true love story they had.

"Continue to have as I know my dad walks beside my mother every day.

"There love has no bounds. Not even death.

"Yes, he's missed. Dearly and deeply.

"But he's here still and mom.... he's with you and loves you so.

"Happy anniversary mom and dad."

Doherty, 46, added the hashtag "#truelove".

The actress is active on social media, where she documented her battle with cancer following her diagnosis in 2015.

Last month she announced that she was in remission, saying she had "no idea how to react" after hearing she had beaten the illness.

She wrote on Instagram: "Moments. They happen. Today was and is a moment.

"What does remission mean? I heard that word and have no idea how to react.

"Good news? YES. Overwhelming. YES."