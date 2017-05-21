Stars to honour Chris Cornell at Billboard Awards after singer's death

Stars will pay tribute to Chris Cornell at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday following the Soundgarden and Audioslave singer's death.

Rock band Imagine Dragons will celebrate his influence before they perform at the Las Vegas award ceremony, where Adele and Beyonce will go head to head for the top prize.

Musicians have been reeling after the grunge legend's death at the age of 52 on Thursday in what a medical examiner said was a suicide.

Adele scooped the top plaudits over Beyonce at the Grammys in February, but the pair are now up against each other for top artist at what is one of the biggest nights for commercial music in the US.

Radiohead, Coldplay and Calvin Harris are also among the British nominees.

The winners are decided by song sales over the past year, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social media interactions as tracked by Billboard.

Cher, who will pick up an icon accolade, will perform on the night as will Ed Sheeran, Drake and Miley Cyrus.

The ceremony, being held at the T-Mobile Arena, will be aired live on television in the US.