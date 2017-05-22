Fact or fiction? Viewers baffled by TV murder case on The Trial

Courtroom drama The Trial has confused viewers who believe the murder case is real.

Created by Channel 4, The Trial: A Murder In The Family is a drama-documentary hybrid which aims to reveal what really goes on in a court case.

The show sees 12 members of the public deciding the verdict in a murder case in which a man is accused of killing his ex.

The case is fictional, but features professional lawyers, and the jurors are real members of the public. Actors play the accused and witnesses.

Some viewers admitted on social media that they "don't have a clue what's real and what's fake".

One viewer posted on Twitter: "Is this actually real?? #TheTrial."

"Watching #thetrial is this real or ?," questioned another.

The case sees university lecturer Simon Davis (Michael Gould) in the dock accused of murdering his ex-partner Carla Davis (Emma Lowndes) in September 2015 in Newbury.

While many viewers understood the crime was fake, there was still confusion over who believed it was real.

One person begged: "Help meeeeee do the Jury know that the case is fake or do they think its real? Its drivng me crazy do they know or not #thetrial."

"So #thetrial - the jury know this is a TV show right? I don't get the concept at all haha it's so confusing," said another.

"Do the barristers know that this is a fake case?! So confusing! #thetrial," another asked.

Despite the unusual format, viewers said the tense show is "gripping stuff", with many playing detective in a bid to work out whether Davis is guilty.

One fan tweeted: "Intrigued by #thetrial. Never done Jury Service myself, but always knew it would be tough. Fake or not, I don't envy these people."

Another said: "Both the Prosecution and Defence Barristers are brilliant! I really cannot establish a verdict yet."