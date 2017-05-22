Good days and bad days says Naomi Watts after Liev Schreiber split

Actress Naomi Watts has said she has "good days and bad days" following her split from long-term partner Liev Schreiber.

The King Kong star and the US actor parted company in 2016 after 11 years together.

The former couple have two sons together.

Watts, 48, told Australia's Vogue magazine: "There are good days and bad days and Liev and I are on great terms and we're trying to do our absolute best for the sake of the children and we hope to keep moving forward in that way."

She continued: "I mean, I'm single, I'm co-parenting. I'm doing okay."

Watts stars in Netflix series Gypsy and also appears in the reboot of 90s' sci-fi programme Twin Peaks.

She said of her career: "I'm here to tell the stories. Not just to go to work and get paid by great actors and directors; it's more than that.

"It has to be stuff that you're connecting with, if it's bringing something back into your own life.

"If it's not growing me, then what's the point?"