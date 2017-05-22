I'm now single, says Call The Midwife's Laura Main

Call The Midwife star Laura Main has revealed that she has split from her partner.

The 36-year-old, who plays Shelagh Turner in the hit BBC period drama, had been with theatre actor Stephen McGlynn for five years.

She told the Sunday Post: "If anyone were to look on the internet they would think I was still in a relationship, but let's just say I am now single."

In the last series of Call The Midwife, Main's character gave birth to her much longed-for baby.

And the actress said she could not wait to start filming series seven "with baby Teddy".

"I am looking forward to lots of cuddles on set and being reunited with little Angela, my character's adopted daughter and stepson Timothy," the Scottish star said.

Asked about having children herself, she added: "Yes, I would like to have a family - if the right person comes along."