Lana Del Rey and The Weeknd dance on Hollywood sign in new video

Lana Del Rey and The Weeknd dance on the Hollywood sign in the dreamlike video for new song Lust For Life.

The pair have teamed up for the title track from Del Rey's upcoming album, following their collaborations on The Weeknd's songs Prisoner and Stargirl Interlude.

Their latest effort sees US singer Del Rey dancing in a television studio before she climbs a ladder onto the Hollywood sign.

She slow dances with The Weeknd against a backdrop of stars and the moon, before sitting down at the edge and sliding off the sign.

As the track draws to a close, the pair are seen lying on their backs in a field of orange flowers, gazing up at the sky.

The video and song have already gone down a storm on social media, with fans saying it has "saved 2017" and is "a dream come true".

One person wrote on Twitter: "Lust for Life video saved my life!"

"Lana del rey's new video for 'lust for life' ft. the weeknd just saved 2017," said another.

And one pleased fan wrote: "Thank you for releasing Lust for Life on my birthday Lana! I love it so much! Best birthday present a guy could ever get."