Nicki Minaj sends cash to Indian villagers for clean water

US singer Nicki Minaj has been sending money to an impoverished village in India so it can afford wells for clean drinking water.

The rapper told her followers on Instagram how proud she was to help provide access to water, education and technology.

The news came after she recently agreed to shell out thousands of dollars for fans' college expenses in a Twitter giveaway.

Minaj, 34, shared a video clip which showed a man pumping water from one of the wells.

She told her 80 million followers on the site: "This is the kind of thing that makes me feel the most proud.

"The money I've sent to this village in India for the last couple years [via my Pastor Lydia Sloley], has gotten them a Computer Center, a Tailoring Institute, a Reading Program and 2 WATER WELLS.

"We complain about the most ridiculous little things when some ppl don't even have clean water.

"Blessings to India. Our work is far from done."

Minaj also posted an image of a group of women, apparently at worship.

She wrote: "I'm so proud of our sisters in India. God is so good.

"Their desire was to have water wells & places where they can worship, places where they can learn technology, computers, reading, etc.

"We're just getting started. These women are us and we are them!"

The star said she would share more about her charity work in the future, in case fans wanted to be part of it.

Earlier this month Minaj went on Twitter and said she would pay some of her fans' college tuition fees if they could prove they got straight A grades.

Several cash-strapped students posted messages asking Minaj for help, detailing their financial troubles and attaching evidence of their marks and fees.

The star chose around 30 fans to help and when she signed off she promised she would give more students a helping hand in the coming weeks.