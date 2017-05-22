Nicole Kidman is tutu graceful in net skirt at Cannes film premiere

Nicole Kidman looked like a prima ballerina on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, making a graceful entrance to her latest premiere in a stunning full net skirt.

The Australian actress, who has been called the queen of the event, turned heads as she stepped out in the black and white dress at the screening of The Killing Of A Sacred Deer.

The dress featured a fitted black bodice that showed off Kidman's trim figure, with a net, tutu-style skirt that fell to just above the star's ankles.

Kidman teamed it with simple but sophisticated jewellery and a pair of fashion-forward black heels.

The actress has four projects at the festival on the French Riviera.

She was joined on the carpet on Monday evening by actor Colin Farrell, who also stars in director Yorgos Lanthimos's psychological horror thriller.

Other stars photographed at the premiere included former Desperate Housewives actress Eva Longoria, who sparkled in a form-fitting floor-length dress with a plunging neckline.

Actress Andie MacDowell opted for a slightly risque look, wearing a black lacy dress showing off a fair bit of skin underneath.

Kristin Scott Thomas was elegant in silky cerise, while model Anja Rubik showed off plenty of leg in a thigh-skimming green number.