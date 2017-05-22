Oliver Stone to direct TV series about Guantanamo Bay

Film-maker Oliver Stone is making the move to television for a series about Guantanamo Bay.

The Oscar-winning director of films such as Platoon, Wall Street and Snowden will direct the first series of the show.

It will be the first time Stone, 70, has been at the helm of a scripted project for television.

Weinstein Television announced at the Cannes Film Festival that it had acquired Guantanamo.

The series will peer into "the darkest corners" of the detention centre set up to house suspected Islamic militants.

Weinstein TV said it will follow the lives of detainees, soldiers, judges, lawyers, journalists and others at Guantanamo Bay.